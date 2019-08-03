A judge this week declined to reduce the bond amount for a Dubuque teen accused of multiple violent incidents, including an assault that left a teen girl with a fractured skull.
Rickey A. Carter, 17, of 824 Lincoln Ave., remains held at Dubuque County Jail on a $3,500 cash-only bond. He faces a felony charge of assault causing serious injury and two misdemeanor charges of participating in a riot, as well as fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Carter and six others pulled a 17-year-old boy out of a home on May 3. Carter and his companions were “punching him, kicking him, throwing a bicycle at him and throwing a scooter at him, all while (the boy) is on the ground in the fetal position.”
On May 14, Carter assaulted a girl in a vehicle near Flora Park, inflicting injuries so severe she had to be treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to documents.
Carter also is accused of participating in a street brawl June 21 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
In a motion to reduce his bond, Carter’s attorneys argued that he is indigent, has a job and is a student.
“It is not reasonable to believe a juvenile who is still attending high school would be able to post such a high bond,” his attorney wrote.
However, in a ruling filed this week, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig denied the request.
“In reviewing the files currently pending, the most prominent factor for the court’s consideration is that the latest charge filed against the defendant purportedly occurred while the defendant was on pre-trial release conditions,” Wittig wrote in her order. “He disregarded the privilege he was afforded and placed the community at further risk.”