UnityPoint Health-Visiting Nurse Association in Dubuque will be closed to patients for more than a week as the organization transitions into a new home.
VNA officials this year announced plans to relocate from 1454 Iowa St. to 660 Iowa St., the former home of Anytime Fitness. That move will be finished Monday, Aug. 12.
To prepare for the transition, the VNA will be closed from Friday, Aug. 2, until Aug. 12.
In a press release, VNA officials said the new space will offer enhanced features to improve patient experience. It also is on a bus line and is accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.