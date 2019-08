Toddler’s task

Sawyer Johnson, 2, helps put ears of corn in a wheelbarrow in Lancaster, Wis. Fifty-eight caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page. New photos will be posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorite caption suggestions: • “Shhh, too many ears are listening.” — Judy Firzlaff. • “We better hurry or these are gonna pop!” — Mike Onken. • “Aw shucks, this is heavy.” — Karen Luber Steil.