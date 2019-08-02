SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Interactive Movie Event, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Watch and interact with the film based on William Goldman’s book “The Princess Bride.” All ages welcome but those younger than age 10 must have an older companion.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
India Independence Day Celebration, noon, Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave. Authentic Indian food, music, dance, Mehndi (henna tattoos), games, prizes and educational presentation. Free.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive,
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Walker Hayes, 8 p.m.,
Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St. Open mic from 8:30 to 10, karaoke from 10 to midnight.
Saturday
Todd McDonough, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Casting Crowns, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Tete De Mort, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations needed.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-Saturday
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
If Buildings Could Talk, 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of First Avenue, which includes the mercantile built by James Dyer.
Saturday
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For those 18 and older.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. After-hours trivia night for adults and teens. Individuals and teams of four to eight are welcome.