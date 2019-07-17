MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A former Manchester nurse faces 14 federal charges for allegedly using her position to steal opioids from patients.
Authorities said Katie L. Boll, 31, also stole morphine from patients and diluted the leftover solution with mouthwash to cover her tracks. She faces 13 counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, as well as a charge of tampering with consumer products.
Boll made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Tuesday where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary trial date is set for Sept. 16.
If convicted on all charges, Boll faces up to 62 years in prison and fines up to $3.5 million, according to a press release.
According to court documents, from September 2018 to January 2019, Boll stole 50 hydrocodone pills from patients at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She worked at the facility as a nurse.
She also is accused of taking prescription painkillers Tramadol and Oxycodone, as well as Tylenol with Codeine, from patients and replacing the drugs with over-the-counter painkillers.