Da’Juan Willis and Dubuque Police Officer Becky Stieber arranged chocolate-frosted doughnuts into the shape of a person on Wednesday.
Da’Juan, 11, and Stieber were using the sugary treats and a variety of candies and cookies to create a sculpture of Batman during an event at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
“What else does Batman have?” Da’Juan asked, trying to decide which decorations to add to his masterpiece.
“Well, I know old Batman,” Stieber said.
Ten children and teens and four Dubuque school resource officers gathered at the library on Wednesday for a friendly competition featuring doughnuts and gobs of candy and other sweets.
Their task? To create eye-catching — and mouth-watering — sculptures out of the edible materials provided them.
“It’s always our goal to do something a little out of the box with our programs,” said Bailey Keimig, a youth services library aide.
As the competitors got to work, the scent coming from trays upon trays of sweets wafted through the room.
The children and officers were given more than 150 doughnuts donated by Donut Boy. Habits Coffee & Mini Donut Co. also contributed a bag of smaller versions of the treats.
After forming the body of their superhero sculpture, Da’Juan and Stieber dressed their creation with a mask made from Oreos, as well as a belt from a Kit-Kat bar and an M&M.
Keimig stopped by to inspect their work.
“This looks like it’s coming along pretty well,” she said.
Stieber replied, “It depends if you know what it is.”
Keimig took a guess.
“An alien?”
Nearby, Abram Ambrosy was, in fact, working on an extraterrestrial creation.
The 13-year-old punched a hole into a larger doughnut to represent the alien’s stomach. He then filled it with a mix of frosting, M&Ms and Rolos. Then he stuck a plastic knife into the hole.
The theme of his sculpture: alien autopsy.
“I just wish I would have had jelly,” Abram said. “I would have used that. It would have made the blood look more realistic.”
Alex Gevock, 11, and Brody Stair, 10, teamed up with Officer Rick Fullmer to craft a sphinx. After making the body from doughnuts, they used frosting and candy to decorate the face.
“It’s pretty good for doughnuts,” Alex said.
Once the competitors finished their creations, Danielle Day, library youth services manager, judged her favorites. The Batman sculpture ended up placing first.
Da’Juan said afterward that he wasn’t in it for the glory, though.
“It seemed fun, and I like doughnuts,” he said.
Da’Juan said he particularly enjoyed the chance to be creative and to play with food. He also loaded up on doughnuts and candy to take home.
“That’s the best part,” he said, after filling up bags of sweets. “They’re not going to last very long.”
Fullmer said that in addition to the uniqueness of the event, the competition also helps build relationships between police officers and young people. He hopes those connections allow them to see police as people kids can come to if they need help.
“Any time we have the chance to interact with the students outside the traditional police roles, it’s beneficial for us,” he said.
He also noted that while police affinity for doughnuts is an oft-repeated trope, the officers who participated in the challenge decided to lean into it for the afternoon.
“A lot of cops hide from that stereotype,” Fullmer said. “But don’t let them fool you. We all love doughnuts.”