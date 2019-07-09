PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville’s top administrative official will resign from her position in August to take a job in eastern Iowa.
Karen Kurt, Platteville’s city manager since July 2015, announced that she will leave her post in mid-August. She will take over as executive director of the East Central Iowa Council of Governments in Cedar Rapids.
Administration Director Nicola Maurer will serve as acting city manager while a search for a full-time replacement is underway. Common Council members hope to contract with a search firm by the end of July in order to complete the hire by the end of the year.
According to a press release, several major accomplishments were completed during Kurt’s four-year tenure. Those include the completion of the Library Block and Pioneer Ford developments; the launch of City Hall remodeling effort; and the Legion Park Event Center projects.
“I think certainly some of the projects that we’ve done downtown — the library block development and the former Pioneer Ford site — were significant,” Kurt said. “I’m just so excited in general about some of the work we’ve done or are in the process of doing with some of our public facilities, including the remodel of City Hall.”
The East Central Iowa Council of Governments promotes regional cooperation and provides planning services to municipalities in Benton, Cedar, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Tama and Washington counties.
Kurt said the new role will bring her, an eastern Iowa native, much closer to her family.
Barb Daus, president of the Platteville Common Council, said Kurt has been more than just a strong leader. She’s been a mentor for Daus and other elected officials.
“She has helped us move forward, grow in terms of our own personal knowledge,” Daus said. “For example, long-term financial planning. She’s helped us view things in a different way.”
The next city manager also will have to be willing to bring parties together to find solutions.
“We have always looked for somebody who’s collaborative, who can provide inspiration to staff,” Daus said. “I believe that’s another thing Karen has done in her time. She’s sometimes inspired staff to do maybe far more than they thought they can do.”
Though no large infrastructure or capital projects are looming, strong leadership will be needed in the coming years, according to Daus. Budgeting is a key aspect of the job description, and issues like street improvement and trends in alternate transportation methods — like bicycles — are always important.
Kurt will be missed, Daus said.
“She has been a very effective leader,” Daus said. “She has formed great relationships with other partners not only in this community, but throughout southwest Wisconsin.”
And Kurt, in turn, will miss the people.
“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all the members of the City Council during my time here,” she said. “It’s an outstanding staff. And we have really a lot of engaged volunteers in our community. The human capital aspect of my job is just fantastic.”