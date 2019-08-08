PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A training exercise today in Prairie du Chien will enable railroad officials and local first responders to practice for a derailment involving hazardous materials.
BNSF Railway will conduct the exercise with local, state and federal agencies from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lawler Park, 430 N. Waters St.
A press release states that first responders will practice coordination in their response to a simulated derailment. A classroom tabletop exercise in the morning will be followed by boom deployment and response activities on the Mississippi River in the afternoon.