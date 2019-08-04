Pasture walk planned at Garnavillo farm
GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Iowa State University and Outreach and the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program will co-host a pasture walk from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Andy Schaefer dairy farm, 25037 Lake Road.
Schaefer has 118 cross-bred cows on 160 acres.
Larry Tranel and Jenn Bentley, dairy specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach will provide information on the economics of grazing and calf management in a pasture-based system.
Following lunch, Schaefer will lead attendees on a walking tour with a focus on pasture renovation, brush control and sidewalk-style cattle lanes, along with Brian Lang, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, who will provide information on soil fertility.
RSVPs are encouraged to help with materials and meal planning, but are not required. For more information, call Jenn Bentley at 563-382-2949, or email jbentley@iastate.edu.
Meeting scheduled on hemp production
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Farmers or others interested in growing industrial hemp in the near future are invited to an information meeting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Lafayette County Hilltop Center, 11974 Ames Road.
Sponsored by UW-Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, experts will review the 2019 growing season, study late season agronomic considerations and discuss pre-harvest planning.
Register by sending an email to joshua.kamps@wisc.edu or calling 608-776-4820. There is no cost, and drinks and snacks will be provided.
If interested, there also will be an preview industrial hemp online discussion at the Hilltop Center from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Lafayette County Extension Ag Educator, Josh Kamps, will show the live workshop. He will take any questions asked and share the answers on Aug. 9.
Field day slated at UW-Platteville farm
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance will host its third annual field day Aug. 15 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm.
More than 100 farmers and agribusiness professionals are expected to attend the free event, which is open to the public. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the event continuing until 2:30 p.m.