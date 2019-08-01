The Iowa State Board of Education this morning announced it will require seat belts on new school buses.
Board members unanimously approved new rules that include lap-shoulder seat belts on all buses manufactured starting Oct. 2 that are purchased by Iowa public and state-accredited nonpublic schools, according to a press release.
The rule would not apply to older school buses.
The release states that adding seat belts to the buses will increase the cost of the vehicles by about $8,000.
The decision to require seat belts on buses was made after it was proposed by Iowa Department of Education officials.
The rule change also includes requiring new school buses to also have one additional stop arm, handrails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver, the release states.
"The rules are subject to legislative review before they take effect," according to the release.
Additionally, the state board today adopted new rules that "expand mandatory bus inspections to include all school vehicles that take students to and from school activities," the release states.
