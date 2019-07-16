Dyersville’s library seeks public input as it works to expand the items available to be checked out.
James Kennedy Public Library reports that it received a grant to expand its Library of Things, “a collection of nontraditional items that can be checked out to be used either in the library or at home.” Current offerings include board games, puzzles, puppets and tablets, as well as robots, circuits and building blocks in the library’s Creation Station.
But a message on a public survey notes other possible offerings.
“Some examples of things that libraries offer are musical instruments, cake pans, heirloom seeds, gardening and home improvement tools, toys, fishing poles, sports equipment, hotspots, digital cameras, sewing machines and telescopes,” it states.
Residents are asked to take an online, four-question survey at surveymonkey.com/r/RL38V29.
“We are very excited to have this opportunity to expand what is available to the Dyersville community, but we want to be sure that what we decide to collect is what you want and need so we are asking for your help,” the message on the survey states.