Police said a Dubuque man was injured last week when his vehicle's brakes failed, causing him to drive into a residential yard and tumble over a retaining wall. 

Derrick. R. Clark, 43, was driving west on Pearl Street at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Dubuque police report. As he approached the intersection with Gilliam Street, he noticed his brakes no longer were working. 

Clark allegedly drove through a stop sign and into a yard at 2535 Pearl St. He continued up a hill before his vehicle plunged over a retaining wall and fell into the driveway of the Pearl Street home. 

Police said Clark had suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries. However, he was not transported from the scene via ambulance, according to the report. 

Clark was cited with driving an unsafe vehicle. 

