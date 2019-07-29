PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dave Ralph found the perfect role to fit his background.
“I’ve always been interested in history, and my ancestors on both sides came to southwest Wisconsin to mine,” he said. “I’ve always been a history nut.”
Volunteering for The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, Ralph has delivered museum brochures throughout the tri-state area, written grant applications to improve the facility’s amenities and organized informational sessions — all with a view toward reconnecting residents with their heritage.
“It’s important for a community to have a sense of their beginnings,” said Ralph, 64, of Platteville, who was recently named Volunteer of the Year by the Friends of The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
Ralph has spent the past three years at the center of a whirlwind of museum-related activity.
“Dave is one of the museums’ most valuable volunteers,” said Erik Flesch, the director of the museums. “He is so dedicated to the City of Platteville’s cultural scene and the museum in particular.”
Located on East Main Street in Platteville, the twin museums tell the stories of the area’s mining heritage and southwest Wisconsin’s historic artifacts.
“We’re like a living time machine,” Ralph said.
The campus of the museums includes the underground Bevans Lead Mine and a working mining train.
“The two things I think leave visitors with an impression are when you go down the steps to see the mine underground and when you ride the train,” Ralph said. “It sparks the imagination.”
Next to the Mining Museum, artifacts collected by the late Rollo Jamison are housed in the former site of Platteville’s first high school, built in 1905.
“We’re not only a repository. We try to get the public exposed to it, to give people a view into the past,” Ralph said.
Ralph spent his career spanning journalism, teaching, public relations and communications, both in and out of the tri-state area. When he retired in 2015, he was serving in a communications role with the City of Harlingen, Texas. Ralph initially split his time between Texas and the tri-state area in retirement.
“I seesawed back and forth for a year,” he said. “In 2016, I really settled back here. I just love the Driftless area of the tri-states — the climate and the history.”
That love of history drew him to a volunteer role with the museums. Ralph joined the museums’ volunteer board three years ago.
“He’s someone from Platteville who has experienced other parts of the world but chose to come back because of his heritage,” Flesch said.
Ralph said one of the board’s primary tasks is fundraising.
“We also do support work for the museum,” he said. “The latest project I just wrapped up was I did a distribution of our museum brochures across the tri-states, which I love doing because I get to enjoy all of the scenery. I also helped add the audio to a mining film that was originally filmed back in 1945. A couple of years ago, I wrote two successful grants. One of them got us brand-new handrails for the stairway that goes down into the Bevans mine, and I wrote a grant that got us special cabinets to store huge old maps we’ve got of the mining area.”
Ralph helps the museum with research and interpretation and helps organize the facility’s annual Miners’ Ball, an event that revived a Platteville tradition dating to the 1930s.
“Dave’s enthusiasm is contagious,” Flesch said. “He is a breath of fresh air.”
Ralph often works with faculty and students of University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s History Department, members of the Platteville History Club, members of the university’s Sigma Pi fraternity and the school’s freshman students as part of a UW-P community engagement project.
“I never want to point too much of a finger at myself because our staff, other volunteers, the members of the boards are like a big support network for the museums,” Ralph said. “Everybody helps everybody else out on projects, so it’s not like too much responsibility or pressure falls on anybody, and that way we all can get the benefit of each other’s areas of expertise.”