Police on Tuesday arrested a Dubuque father and son who were involved in an altercation with several teens that was captured in a video viewed more than 12,000 times.
William N. Carpenter, 46, of 145 State St., was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury and disorderly conduct. Earlier in the day, William D. Carpenter, 18, of the same address, was arrested in the 700 block of Central Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to the area of the Carpenters’ residence at about 11:40 p.m. July 11 after a physical altercation was reported, but no fight was in progress when they arrived.
In the following days, a cellphone video of the fight “went viral on social media and was posted on several social media platforms,” according to documents.
Police met with the Carpenters. William D. Carpenter told police that a group of kids involved in a group conversation on the mobile messaging app SnapChat wanted to fight him over a dispute over a failed drug deal, according to court documents.
Large-scale “trash talking” began and “someone in the group stated that (a 17-year-old boy) could beat up” William D. Carpenter, according to documents.
That boy, identified in court documents only by his initials, told police that William D. Carpenter contacted him directly on SnapChat and continued to talk about fighting. William D. Carpenter then provided his address.
The documents state that the boy and two other 17-year-old boys, also identified only by their initials, drove to State Street to “call out” the younger Carpenter.
William D. Carpenter was waiting for the boys in his front yard, according to the documents. His father, William N. Carpenter, then joined them.
The boys, one of whom began filming the incident, said they did not want to fight. Police said one of the boys said, “It’s not worth beating up an old man,” as he turned his back to the Carpenters and started to walk away.
William N. Carpenter yelled and, from behind, punched the boy in the side of the head.
The younger Carpenter and another one of the teens started fighting. Police said the teen was tackled to the ground by William D. Carpenter and continued fighting with him, at which point the elder Carpenter punched the teen in the back and side of the head multiple times.
The boys eventually retreated to their vehicle and drove away before police arrived.
Police department Lt. Joe Messerich said on Wednesday that the 17-year-old who fought the younger Carpenter also faces a charge of disorderly conduct, but he is charged as a minor.