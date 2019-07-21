Ed Dunkel says he doesn’t oversee a run-of-the-mill pest-control operation.
First, the Dubuque businessman doesn’t believe in contracts. If he can’t earn a customer’s loyalty on his own, he’s not going to tie their hands, he said.
And second, it’s not just cockroaches and termites that fear Dunkel. Bats, moles, mice and other problem animals also scurry for their lives when he comes knocking.
“One day we’re bat-proofing houses,” Dunkel said. “The next day after that I’m doing bedbugs, cockroaches.
“I do all your bugs. Plus, I do all the animals. That’s what sets me apart from these other pest-control companies.”
Dunkel is the owner/operator of Midwest Animal/Pest Control, which is headquartered in the 2000 block of White Street. He has one full-time employee and a team of part-time, temporary workers he can call on when the job requires it.
He got into the industry after years working in a factory. Dunkel, who had previously trapped animals for pelts, dipped his toe in the waters at first, getting licensed for animal-control work in Iowa and Wisconsin.
But it wasn’t quite enough. Until he looked to the Land of Lincoln.
“I figured I gotta get out of this factory,” he said. “I got licensed in Illinois. ... I quit three months later and never looked back.”
Now he has 1,200 to 1,500 customers in all three states, each of whom calls him in as needed.
“Some of them are once a year, some are twice a year,” he said. “Some are monthly, some are quarterly.”
Deb Karpinske has been Dunkel’s customer since 2008. A resident of the Galena Territories, Karpinske had grown tired of sharing her property with moles.
“We get several moles in our area,” she said. “He’s helped me with that. He’s helped me with small things, like bees and ants. I’ve called him for anything. I had a mouse in my garage. Nothing’s too small for Ed.”
Dunkel is quick to respond and quick to work, according to Karpinske.
“I don’t think you can find a guy with a better personality and work ethic than this guy,” she said. “If I call him, within 24 hours he’s at your house and can take care of your problem.”
Removal of bats — and their waste — has been big business for Dunkel. It helped that there weren’t many competitors who had figured out how to take care of the situation, he said.
But it’s the influx of smaller pests that have kept Dunkel hard at work lately.
“We do a lot of bedbugs. We do a lot of cockroaches,” he said. “We’ll do 60 to 100 units this year because of bedbugs.”
Still, Dunkel will happily do his job, Karpinske said.
“He’s always got a smile, no matter how big the job is.”