DARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire caused extensive damage to a home near Darlington on Monday afternoon.
The Darlington Fire Department responded at 1:03 p.m. to 18990 Furnace Hill Road, Willow Springs Township, for a house fire, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that there were no injuries and the residence was vacant at the time of the fire.
Blanchardville and Mineral Point fire departments, Green County EMS and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted on scene.