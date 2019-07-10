GALENA, Ill. — The validity of the Electoral College was up for debate earlier this week in Jo Daviess County.
The local chapter of the League of Women Voters recently held a public meeting at Galena Middle School to discuss the system through which U.S. presidents are chosen for office — and to share reasons why members feel it should be eliminated.
About 25 people attended.
Per the Electoral College, a system established by the U.S. Constitution, electors in each state — which are equal to the number of senators and U.S. House representatives — are given a presidential vote.
Electors traditionally cast their ballots based on the outcomes of popular votes within their home states, though most have the authority to make their own decisions.
However, many argue the college is outdated and hurts the election process by essentially making some peoples’ votes count more than others. But supporters said the process is important to keep the needs of rural America relevant.
In the most recent presidential election, Donald Trump managed to snatch victory from Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton despite receiving far fewer votes from the populace.
Bonnie Cox, president of the League of Women Voters of Illinois, said the most recent election highlights the issues with the Electoral College.
“This system has negatively affected both parties,” Cox said. “This is a non-partisan issue. It’s time to start building the momentum to abolish this system.”
Cox echoed the position held by the national League of Women Voters, which has opposed the Electoral College since the 1970s.
She argued the system dissuades candidates from visiting places like Jo Daviess County, because Illinois historically votes largely Democratic. Instead, battleground states, which can vote red or blue, tend to see a much higher degree of attention.
She also argued that the Electoral College dissuades voters in states that have historically voted for one party to cast their votes for the opposite party since losing by any percentage results in all electors going to the winning party.
“It creates a disincentive for people to not vote when you know your state is going to go blue or red anyway,” Cox said.
Not all agree with the League’s assessment of the Electoral College.
During a recent meeting, Galena resident Michael McCoy expressed his support for the Electoral College, arguing that it encourages presidential candidates to consider the needs of rural states.
“The Electoral College ensures that candidates at least visit rural areas,” McCoy said. “In Illinois, we know what it’s like to be run by Chicago.”
McCoy also argued that a popular majority vote paves the way for the rise of other parties, which eventually could result in a president being elected who received less than 50% of the vote.
But still others support the league’s position.
“I believe it would encourage more voting,” said Thomas Edel, of Galena, who supports eliminating the Electoral College. “A lot of people feel their vote doesn’t matter.”
However, Cox conceded that the fate of the Electoral College was unlikely to be decided anytime soon. At her best estimate, she figured its dissolving is a good goal for the next 100 years.