DES MOINES — It turns out that humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy a bowl of cereal.
Captain Crunch cereal is one of the favorite treats of Captain, a 3½-year-old crossbred pig from Monticello.
“He’s a captain, and he likes to partake in all the things a captain would,” said his owner, Bryan Britt. “He got to eat all he wanted.”
And eaten he has.
Captain was one of 11 competitors in the Big Boar Competition this week at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. And after tipping the scales at 1,254 pounds, he was named this year’s champion, surpassing his closest competitor by more than 65 pounds.
Along with cereal, Captain also was fed about 22 pounds of a corn-soybean diet two or three times per day in preparation for the weighty event.
Bryan said that about one year ago, he and his wife, Tricia, began working with a nutritionist to help Captain stay “sound on his feet and legs as he grew.”
“I’ve been around pigs my whole life, so (I thought) ‘I think I got this,’” he said.
The competition was held in the fairgrounds’ Swine Barn. Bryan said he was impressed with the turnout and the audible support from the crowd when Captain entered the show ring.
“It was a really exciting atmosphere,” Bryan said. “I think the people who went really enjoyed it.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg were on hand for the competition, reading off each competitor’s weight. Gov. Reynolds also posed for photos with the Britts and Captain following the competition.
“Afterwards, I got to shake her hand, so that was really nice,” Bryan said.
The Britts have a “passion for pigs,” Bryan said. He and Tricia built their swine operation from scratch and currently raise approximately 1,500 sows.
Of the family’s other boars, it was Captain’s “docile” demeanor that made him their choice to enter in the competition, Bryan said.
“I knew about six months ago this was the one we wanted to take,” he said.
Captain seems to be continuing a tradition. For at least the fifth consecutive year, the state’s biggest pig calls northeast Iowa home.
The West Delaware FFA chapter owned last year’s winner, ironically named Itty Bitty. It weighed in at 1,163 pounds.
Big boars from Ryan earned the honors in 2015 and 2017, while a big pig from Farmersburg took the top spot in 2016.
Iowa State Fair marketing director Mindy Williamson said the Big Boar Competition always draws a large crowd.
“I think it’s something different, (something) you can’t see every day,” she said. “It just bodes well for what the fair is about: the spirit of competition and agriculture.”
The competition has been around for more than 40 years, she said, calling Captain “the pork king of the fair.”
“We’re the top pork-producing state, so I think people are proud of that,” she said. “He’s a testament to what we can achieve.”
Bryan said after the fair, Captain will live up the road at his daughter’s farm. The family is seriously considering entering another boar in next year’s competition.
“If everything goes right, we’ll probably have one next year,” he said. “My goal would be to break the record (of 1,335 pounds).”