The opening of a new eatery and expansion of an existing taproom will enhance the offerings in one of the Millwork District’s most distinctive buildings.
City Eats, a mini-restaurant with a food truck theme, started serving customers this week in the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St.
Ryan Miller, assistant general manager and executive chef for Novelty Iron Works, said the eatery will offer an enticing alternative in a part of Dubuque already brimming with activity.
“I think people can expect unique food, good food and reasonably priced food, especially for the market down here in the Millwork District,” he said.
In terms of both the food and the appearance, City Eats is meant to resemble a food truck. Handwritten menu items are displayed on a board next to a retractable window, where customers can place their orders. Nachos, steak fondue and chicken-and-waffles are among the half-dozen menu items.
“The smaller the menu, the better the food is going to be,” Miller said. “If you go to a restaurant that has five pages on its menu, there are going to be some things that aren’t as good as others.”
City Eats is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Those hours likely will expand in the future.
Another business in Novelty Iron Works is eyeing growth.
Jacob Simmons, the owner of Backpocket Taproom, said the business is creating a “beercade” on the building’s lower level. It is slated to open in early August.
Backpocket Brewing is based in Coralville, Iowa, and opened its Dubuque taproom in the spring of 2017. Over the past two years, the taproom has offered a growing selection of retro arcade games.
With the opening of the basement beercade, Simmons said the number of games will increase from about 15 to 50.
“This will go beyond just the simple arcade games,” Simmons said. “It will include skee-ball, air hockey and foosball.”
Arcade games in the existing Backpocket space will be moved downstairs, creating more seating in the taproom. Offerings such as pool and shuffleboard will remain in the lobby on the main floor.
Simmons said he has been impressed by the following that Backpocket has earned in Dubuque over the past two years.
“We are very pleased — pleased enough that we are choosing to expand — and I think that speaks for itself,” he said.
The taproom is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
The new additions provide some good news for a venue that has experienced major delays related to past announcements.
In January, Novelty Iron Works officials announced that famed Chicago pizza chain Gino’s East would open in the building in mid-April. An accompanying comedy venue, The Comedy Bar, was supposed to open in mid-March.
Sahar Chavoshi, co-owner of the Comedy Bar, said via email that the venue is now “looking at a fall opening,” although a specific date has not been established. The opening of a similar venue in Nashville was partly to blame for delays in Dubuque, the owners said.
Kim McDermott, the chief financial officer of Novelty Iron Works, said via email that the Gino’s project “is moving forward” but offered few specifics.
“We are uncertain on the timing as other tenant activities took priority,” she wrote.