The Port of Dubuque Marina will hold its sixth annual lighted boat parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The free event will feature boats of all makes, models and sizes, with the parade starting at dusk. The theme for this year’s parade is “Just be creative.”
The Mississippi Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium’s harborside plaza.
The event also includes children’s activities.
Food will be available for purchase.
Call the Port of Dubuque Marina office at 563-582-5524 for more information.