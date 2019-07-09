The Kid Project Community Child Care Center recently received a four-star rating in Iowa’s Quality Rating System program.
The rating system has five levels to denote quality, indicated by the number of stars. Centers with three stars or higher meet state requirements for licensing and have earned additional credit for education and experience, training, health and safety compliance and working with parents.
The Kid Project is an initiative of the Dyersville Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.