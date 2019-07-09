A golf outing event will raise money for local efforts to prevent sexual and domestic violence and provide support for victims.

Set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, the Chip Away at Sexual and Domestic Violence Golf Outing will be held at Woodbine Bend Golf Course in Stockton.

Proceeds from the 18-hole golf event will go to the Riverview Center, which works throughout the tri-state area to provide support for victims of sexual and domestic violence, according to a release.

The cost to register for the event is $75 for a single person or $300 for a group of four. Sponsorship options also are available.

Registration can be completed at RiverviewCenterGolf.com.

