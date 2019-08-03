Organizers of the Dubuque Free School have launched a fundraising campaign to make the series of classes a permanent fixture.
Courses ranging from “Collective Action, Socialism and Climate Change” to “Realistic Nutrition” were held in June and July at 1766 Central Ave. Organizers had raised $3,600 in donations to lease the building for the school, which was offered for a third year in Dubuque.
“We would like to keep that space forever,” said Christine Darr, a member of Dubuque Democratic Socialists, which organized the school. “We want to make it sustainable in the long term.”
Darr said the free school offered 35 classes in June and 37 in July. About 100 people attended classes over two months.
“Free School is over for this summer, but we’d like to offer evening classes,” she said. “They would probably be similar to what we did over the summer, with people offering classes on a variety of different topics, including hands-on workshops and discussions.” Free School offerings have included classes like “Introduction to Marxism” and a course dedicated to creating “slime.”
Darr said the Dubuque Harm Reduction group also plans to continue operating in the Central Avenue location.
“We want to make it available to other nonprofits to use as well,” Darr said.
In a fundraising email sent to supporters, Free School organizers said they have the opportunity to continue renting “a large portion of the existing space indefinitely for a significantly reduced cost.”
This opportunity would allow organizers to continue the community-based education project into the future, according to the email.
“I hope they are able to raise the money,” said Heidi Zull, of Dubuque. “It is very much a needed space and another educational tool that is accessible.”
A moderator of the Dubuque Area Writers Guild, Zull presented a poetry workshop at the Free School this summer.
“My experience was wonderful,” Zull said. “We had a really good turnout, and all of them were very engaged and willing to discuss things. As we were leaving, there was another class going on about architecture in Dubuque, so the space is going to be used.”
The fundraising email asks supporter to become “a small-dollar monthly donor,” and consider recurring donations of $5 to $20 per month.
Darr said her group welcomes “whatever donations that can extend that.”
“We’ve already raised some funds,” she said.