Following a traffic crash that took the life of a Platteville man, Grant County crews recently installed a flashing stop sign at a busy highway intersection.
The sign is located at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and 81 near Smelser, which has been the site of multiple serious crashes. Since 2014, 10 have occurred in which three people were killed and eight were injured, according to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory.
Family members of the late Gilbert Tranel advocated for a sign after he died in a crash there on April 23.
The flashing sign is the first to be installed in rural Grant County, according to Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert. He said his primary concern is it will be stolen.