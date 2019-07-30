Dozens of Canada Geese had the run of Miller Riverview Park & Campground on Monday — so many that the patter of their feet could be heard over vehicles crossing the nearby Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
The water of the Mississippi River covered most of the primitive campsites at the popular Dubuque park. It also stretched across the road that runs through the site, leaving submerged most of the sites with electric hookups on the other side. Rusting, muddy fire rings and chairs peaked above the surface.
The wakes of passing boats sent waves lapping against the 15-foot-tall mound of sediment piled near the water’s edge.
The oft-flooded park has yet to open this season, and there is no clear timetable for when it might. It has both elected officials and city staff considering the future of the park.
At-large City Council Member Ric Jones said Monday that he is wondering again if a different use might make more sense for the site.
“It hasn’t been open all year,” he said. “We’re running out of season. My understanding is it can’t be elevated to not flood because it’s a federally protected wetland. The climate has clearly changed for the worse. River flooding has been much more frequent. This is a conversation that has to happen.
“Whether it should remain a campground, I don’t know.”
The city’s second at-large council member, David Resnick, said he hopes to preserve camping in part of the park.
“We are having more and more high-water years, and we’ll always look at what we might have to do in the future,” he said. “But I am hoping we can keep at least the least-vulnerable part open for camping.”
Council Member Kate Larson, whose ward includes the park, did not respond Monday to requests for comment for this story.
The park usually opens on April 15, but nearly one month earlier, the Mississippi topped the flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge and there it stayed until June 13 — a record, 86-day stretch.
City crews clearly have worked in the park since that time. Aside from the sediment mound, bulldozer cuts can be seen perpendicular to the river from early attempts to skim sediment off the top soil to allow better water infiltration.
But city Parks Division Manager Steve Fehsal said the late June window during which the water was low enough for city crews to work was too brief. The river swelled upward about a week or so later, preventing any more work.
“Fourteen feet is when it starts coming into the park,” he said. “So, we’re in another holding pattern.”
The river at the railroad bridge topped 16 feet Monday. The National Weather Service forecast indicated it could dip below the 14-foot mark again on Thursday, Aug. 1. The flood stage is 15 feet.
Given the physical characteristics of the park, it often has been closed for long stretches. But in recent years, that has grown to be more and more commonplace.
Last year, the park was closed five different times due to flooding.
The flooding doesn’t just disrupt campers and park users. It also dampens the revenue the city makes from the site.
In 2017, city officials reported that Miller Riverview generates an average of $63,000 per year.
In fiscal year 2019 — which stretched from July 1, 2018, to June 30 of this year — the revenue total was $33,000, according to city Budget and Finance Director Jenny Larson.
The recurring closures due to flooding was one consideration that led a community task force to initially recommend eventually replacing the park with another use during the development of the city’s Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan in 2017. The plan would have placed a boardwalk over the park’s current footprint. But that was met with so much outcry that the task force removed the language from the final plan.
Now, city staff does the best it can with what they have.
“It’s something we need to keep looking at,” Fehsal said. “What’s our investment in it? What can we do to address the flooding?”
The flooding not only dampens revenue totals, but it can add to cleanup costs.
In 2017, city staff reported an average of about $73,000 in expenses for the park — a $10,000-per-year deficit then.
Cleaning up the park after floodwaters recede usually takes about three weeks of labor before it can open. Additional cleanup costs include putting down more base stone and mulch for the playgrounds. The city also has to pay a contractor to reinstall electrical pedestals the city has removed each fall.
Fehsal said estimating the total cost of a flooding event is difficult because each one causes different problems, but that it will total several thousand dollars.
The city also hires a campground manager each season at a base rate of $5,800 — regardless of whether the park is open.
Once the park reaches its goal in terms of the number of days used by campers, the manager gets another $1 per campsite filled. However, that goal has rarely been reached in recent years due to the flooding.
Fehsal said the city still might open the park in 2019, given that the season runs through the end of October.
But that will largely be determined by the mighty Mississippi.