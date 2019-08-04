Senior citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Baked chicken with tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Beef lasagna bake, cheesy cauliflower and peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and hot cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, California vegetable blend and pineapple.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, carrot-raisin salad and gelatin.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and banana.
Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak with gravy, Capri vegetables and peaches.
Wednesday: Pork roast, rice pilaf and pound cake.
Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, corn casserole and pears.
Friday: Goulash with garlic bread, lettuce salad and mandarin oranges.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Turkey wrap with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.
Friday: Grilled salmon, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and applesauce.
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, lima beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and applesauce.