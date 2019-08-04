Senior citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Baked chicken with tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Beef lasagna bake, cheesy cauliflower and peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, green beans and hot cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich, California vegetable blend and pineapple.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, carrot-raisin salad and gelatin.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and banana.

Tuesday: Chicken-fried steak with gravy, Capri vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork roast, rice pilaf and pound cake.

Thursday: Apple-glazed pork, corn casserole and pears.

Friday: Goulash with garlic bread, lettuce salad and mandarin oranges.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Turkey wrap with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Friday: Grilled salmon, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and applesauce.

Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, lima beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and applesauce.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.