Authorities say three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Alan J. Ernzen, 54, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police. Nicholas J. Duve, 22, and Rashawn T. Carter, 20, both of Dubuque, reported minor injuries but were not transported from the scene via ambulance, police said
Police said Duve was traveling south on Main Street at 4:39 p.m. when he failed to stop at a red light. A vehicle driven west on Loras Boulevard by Carter struck Duve’s vehicle, causing it to spin into the path of a vehicle driven east on Loras by Ernzen.
Duve was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal. Carter was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.