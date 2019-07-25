Dubuque police said a man stole a car from East Dubuque, Ill., and a debit card belonging to an automotive repair business.
Joshua L. Marsh, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while barred, interference with official acts and a warrant from Black Hawk County.
Court documents state that police responded at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday to East 22nd and Jackson streets to investigate a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Marsh allegedly misidentified himself as Joshua Lee and said he had permission from the owner to drive the vehicle. The vehicle’s owner, Jaime L. Vonah, 26, of East Dubuque, responded to the scene and stated she did not know Lee well and did not give him permission to drive her vehicle
During a search of the vehicle, police found a debit card belonging to Weber Automotive, 1450 Pine St. Business owner David Weber said Marsh had come to the business at about 10 a.m. Tuesday looking for work and was later discovered sleeping in a vehicle and was told to leave.
Authorities said Marsh took the debit card and a key fob from the vehicle at Weber Automotive.