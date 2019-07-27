EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Construction affecting traffic on the Julien Dubuque Bridge could be completed next week.
Hugh Holak, resident construction engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said work on replacing lighting on the bridge should wrap up Tuesday, July 30, or Wednesday, July 31.
Since May 29, the Iowa DOT has blocked eastbound traffic on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Project leaders initially said it would take four to six weeks to complete, but the effort has dragged on into late July.
“We underestimated how long it would take to pull wires and change all the poles,” Holak said.
Holak said weather did not have any impact on the delay.
The resumption of daytime eastbound traffic can’t come soon enough for East Dubuque businesses.
“It’s hurt us tremendously,” said Mike Meyer, owner of bar and restaurant The Other Side. “We’re seeing 20 less people coming every day. No one is going to take the whole trek during their lunch hour just to come to East Dubuque.”
During the day, anyone wanting to cross into Illinois has instead been forced to travel via U.S. 61/U.S. 151 over the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge, then use Wisconsin 11 and Illinois 35 to reach East Dubuque.
Meyer said the journey doesn’t add many miles to the trip, but that extra time has driven many potential customers away.
“I’m sure every business in East Dubuque has been hit,” Meyer said. “People just won’t make the trip. It doesn’t make sense for them.”
Tim Althaus, owner of Family Beer & Liquor, said his business has experienced a significant drop in traffic in the morning and afternoon hours since construction on the bridge began.
After the bridge reopens at 3 p.m., Althaus’ business does see a surge in customers, but not enough to recoup losses from earlier in the day.
“There’s no question that we have had a negative impact on sales,” Althaus said. “It’s negatively affected our overall weekly business between 5 to 10%.”