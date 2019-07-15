A Wisconsin company specializing in casual wear, workwear and accessories plans to open a satellite distribution center in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Duluth Trading Co. today announced it will open a 102,000-square-foot facility at 7500 Chavenelle Road during the first week of August. The company will hire 12 full-time employees and at least 200 seasonal, part-time employees to support “peak season operations.”
Duluth Trading Co. was founded in Duluth, Minn., in 1989. Its headquarters were moved to Wisconsin less than one decade later.
The company has gained attention through a series of catchy, animated television commercials that advertise products ranging from Long Tail T-shirts to Buck Naked underwear.
In its press release, Duluth Trading notes that the Dubuque distribution center will “add capacity to Duluth’s e-commerce distribution network during busy peak seasons and support the company’s 55 stores nationwide.”
The announcement marks yet another development in the building owned by Hodge Co. Late last week, manufacturing company Crown Holdings announced it would lease a 110,000 square-foot portion of that building and hire more than 40 employees.
This story will be updated later today.