MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A beloved figure at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa was injured in a tractor crash over the weekend.
Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to an overturned tractor near the intersection of 288th Avenue and 35th Street in rural Maquoketa, according to Karen Wells, administrator for the department.
She said the call for service indicated that the tractor had flipped over and the injured person was unconscious with suspected head injuries.
She said a crash report had not been completed as of today, so the name of the person injured and other details could not be released.
Codfish Hollow officials declined to comment this morning, instead releasing a statement.
It said the crash occurred prior to the conclusion of Saturday night's concert by The Artisanals and that tractor crashed into a ditch. It stated that "three persons (were) involved." The statement does not release the names of those people.
But multiple sources, including close associates and Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce, have posted online messages wishing a speedy recovery for Marvin Franzen, of Maquoketa, a beloved figure at the music venue who drives the tractor transporting attendees from the field in which they park to the barn site.
Codfish Hollow also updated the profile photo on its Facebook page this morning to a previously taken picture of Franzen on his tractor.
In response to other comments made on that page, Codfish Hollow wrote that "luckily, there were only a couple people on the wagon (being pulled by the tractor at the time of the crash), and they are OK."