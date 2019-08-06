Grant County recently donated more than 40 window air conditioners that were no longer needed to people in need.
The units were in the county building that formerly housed the Grant County Department of Social Services and the Grant County Aging and Disability Resource Center. They recently relocated to the new Grant County Community Services Building in Lancaster.
At the suggestion of County Supervisor Carol Beals, of Platteville, county Board Chairman Bob Keeney contacted Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program about the available air conditioners.
“I believe that 34 air conditioners were donated to SWCAP for distribution,” he said. “Some other units were distributed during the recent heat wave to consumers in need by various Grant County departments.”
The county also has opened the doors of the now- vacant building for area residents to take free of charge office furniture and other items that are still in the structure but will no longer be used.
“Approximately 50 people have been through the building in search of treasures,” Keeney said.
Those entering the building have to sign a release form to hold Grant County harmless if they are injured moving items from the building. Most people take shelves, chairs and file cabinets, while others wanted two refrigerators.
Before the building can be razed, its elevator has to be decommissioned.
After that takes place, Wiederholt Excavating, of Cuba City, will tear down the building at a cost to the county of $125,000.