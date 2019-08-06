A popular national drive-in chain will open a Dubuque location in November, officials announced today.
Sonic Drive-In will open along the frontage road that runs parallel to Dodge Street in Plaza 20, 2600 Dodge St., according to a press release from the shopping center. The new eatery will be built near Harbor Freight Tools.
Sonic is a quick-service, drive-in restaurant with more than 3,600 locations nationwide. Sarah Kahle Hutchinson, vice president of Plaza 20, Inc., said a lease agreement with franchisee Luke Flatin has been signed.
The Dubuque restaurant will feature traditional carhops, dine-in seating, a double drive-through and an outdoor patio. Flatin owns four other Midwest Sonic locations.
Flatin recently announced more details on the local location as well. He said the dine-in area would seat 66 people and that the outdoor patio would be heated, covered and capable of seating 30.
Flatin told the Telegraph Herald that no firm date has been set for construction to begin. He said dozens of "crew members" will be hired ahead of the eatery's opening.
"We’re moving about 14 total people down from Nebraska and Kansas to Dubuque (to work at the store) and we’re going to try to hire about 60 additional people," Flatin said.