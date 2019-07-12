Antique Spectacular Vintage Market
Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
4 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The leading producer of Midwest antique shows is coming to Dubuque. The event will feature more than 60 antique vendors. Parking is free, and patrons can check out and register on the website to print a $1 off coupon. Admission is $8 for adults, and children 14 and under are free with paid adult admission. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com.
Downtown Friday NightToday, James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa
6:30 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a night out, street dance-style with food, live music, fun and games. The theme is “Christmas in July.” There will be a costume contest and a performance from Whiskey Revival. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit Dyersville.org.
Aaron Lewis in ConcertToday, Q Casino, Back Waters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
7 p.m. Aaron Lewis will make his third appearance on the Back Waters stage. Aaron’s newest album, “State I’m In,” released this spring. Fans will receive a physical copy of the new album when they purchase a pair of tickets online to the show. Lewis’s top hits include “That Ain’t Country,” “Country Boy” and “Granddaddy’s Gun.” Opening acts for Aaron Lewis are singer/songwriter Ben Danaher and local favorite Corey Cox. For more information, visit QCasinoAndHotel.com.
Music on the MarchToday, Dalzell Field, 1800 Clarke Drive
7 p.m. Eight of the world’s elite marching music ensembles come to Dubuque for an evening of Drum Corps International competition. The lineup features the seven-time world champions Cavaliers from Rosemont, Ill., along with the hosts – Colts and Colt Cadets. Tickets range from $17 to $42 for VIP access, which includes a parking pass and other coupons. For more information, visit Colts.org.
Beer, Wine and Music Bus TourSaturday, Fergedaboutit Vineyard and Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
12:30 p.m. Join this fun tour of a couple of lllinois’ hidden gems in the beverage industry. This bus tour gives you inside access to Lena Brewery and Fergedaboudit Winery. By visiting each facility, you will dive into the expansive world of brewery and fermentation, expanding your knowledge of this eclectic industry. You’ll end the evening with a three-course meal while listening to the musical stylings of Diva and Jeorge. This acclaimed duo is known for their amazing range of styles from opera to Sinatra.