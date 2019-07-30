Incorrect dates were included in two stories about crashes on Page 6B on Monday.
A crash between vehicles driven by Peter J. Leisen, 46, of Dubuque, and Tonya N. Flenker, 43, of Maquoketa, Iowa, occurred at the intersection of U.S. 61/151 and Maquoketa Drive in Dubuque at about 3:10 p.m. Friday.
A crash between vehicles driven by Barbara L. Nowacki, 61, and Herbert J. Goerdt, 22, both of Dubuque, occurred at the intersection of Asbury and John F. Kennedy roads in Dubuque at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the errors.