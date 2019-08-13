Crews will resurface a portion of Sixth Street SE in Dyersville in the coming months.
The project between 11th and 13th avenues will include the construction of new curbs and gutters and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side of Sixth Street SE.
The estimated cost of the project is $237,000.
Bids for the work will be solicited later this month, with work to occur in September and October. Depending on the exact timing, Beckman Catholic High School’s Sept. 20 homecoming parade might need to be rerouted.