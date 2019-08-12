A Monticello, Iowa, woman was named first runner-up in the 2019 Iowa State Fair queen contest.
Lauren Ries, 19, the Great Jones County Fair queen, is the daughter of Doug and Karla Ries.
Hannah Koellner, 18, of Mahaska County, was crowned the 2019 Iowa State Fair queen, according to a press release.
This year's ceremony, which crowned the 56th Iowa State Fair queen, took place on Saturday night at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage in Des Moines.
Koellner was chosen out of the 102 contestants who participated in this year's competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the Iowa State Fair.
Ries, as the first runner-up, earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall.