Iowa's annual sales tax holiday will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3.
On those days, sales tax will not be collected on most clothing or footwear priced at less than $100, and all Iowa businesses that are open on those days are required to participate.
The clothing covered does not include "watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear," according to a press release.
For more information on the specific items included, click here.
Other notes:
- Layaway sales are included if a customer takes delivery of the merchandise on Friday or Saturday, or puts the items on layaway on those days, even if the final payment and delivery is not made until later.
- Online, mail order or catalog purchases are exempt if the items are delivered on Friday or Saturday, or if a customer places the order and pays for it on those days, even if the items are not delivered until after the sales tax holiday.