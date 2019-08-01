A country music icon gave an assist to a local nonprofit organization 40 years ago.
Waylon Jennings performed at Five Flags Center in August 1979, with proceeds from the gig going to help Camp Albrecht Acres construct a swimming pool. Jennings and his band chipped in $1,000 themselves for the project, according to the report in the Telegraph Herald.
The Texan didn’t just support the camp financially. He also reserved 22 front-and-center tickets for children and counselors from Albrecht Acres.
Jennings’ hit singles included “Good Hearted Woman,” “Luckenbach, Texas,” and “Are You Sure Hank Done it This Way.” He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001 and died the next year, age 64.
Here is how the TH reported on the concert in its Aug. 10, 1979, edition.
WAYLON PROVIDES A GOOD-HEARTED, FOOT-STOMPIN’ TIME
Want to know a secret about Waylon Jennings, the guy whose man-eating country music show gobbled up a capacity crowd at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center last night?
The night before he appeared here, Jennings performed on the shore of Lake Michigan at ChicagoFest, a big-city extravaganza that blankets the waterfront with a buffet of entertainment.
But Jennings and ChicagoFest didn’t mesh. Hundreds of people in the audience wandered off to see other attractions before he had finished even a half-dozen songs. One reviewer guessed that the fickle crowd decided it had “done Waylon” on the way to doing something else.
And that’s just fine. People in Chicago, New York and the rest of metro America didn’t push Waylon Jennings to the top of the country-rock-outlaw heap. People in smaller places like Dubuque did that, and last night, Jennings returned the favor.
He didn’t conduct a concert, he threw a back woods party. He played for 4,850 guests of all ages, and by the time he finished singing about Luckenbach, Texas, and returned for an encore, he had them stomping, swaying and pleading for more.
Jennings whooped up an audience that was typically Dubuque: friendly, anxious and half-full of beer.
They sweated mightily in the hot auditorium, and many of them wore cowboy-for-a-day outfits topped with wide-brimmed hats.
They also took to Jennings’ music, which somehow manages to be both menacing and sensitive.
Jennings came to Dubuque for the third annual Midsummer Jam sponsored by the Dubuque Sertoma Club, which is building a reputation for class acts that hand you your money’s worth. Profits, which could approach $10,000, will help build a swimming pool at Camp Albrect Acres, near Sherrill, Iowa.
Jennings had reserved 22 front-and-center tickets for children and counselors from the camp, and they smiled and clapped their way through it all.
And when it was all over last night, Jennings and Co. also chipped in a $1,000 cash donation of their own for the new swimming pool.