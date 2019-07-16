EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque's mayor this week acknowledged his role in a recent bar fight, though the other party in the skirmish absolved him of any fault.
During this week's City Council meeting, Kirk VanOstrand announced that he was in a physical altercation Thursday at a local bar with a man identified as Scott Montgomery, of East Dubuque.
Prior to VanOstrand's announcement, Montgomery spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to apologize for starting the fight with VanOstrand. Montgomery said he inappropriately "grabbed" the mayor, which resulted in VanOstrand throwing him to the ground and shouting at him.
"Kirk had thrown me on the ground and just commenced to yell at me for what I had done at the bar, and that was it," Montgomery said. "The next day, we called. We talked to each other."
Montgomery took responsibility for the fight, saying that it was "mostly" his fault. He added that the two met to apologize the next day.
"This is no reflection on Kirk or his leadership or any of that," Montgomery said. "If there's any blame to be put on this, it would be me."
VanOstrand also apologized for the fight, adding that the incident should not have escalated.
"I apologize for any embarrassment this may have caused to Scott and his family, my family and to the citizens of East Dubuque," the mayor said. "This is not reflective of my true personality, and I will use this incident as a learning experience for my future behavior."
Reached by the Telegraph Herald today, East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said an investigation into the fight was being handled by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
He said he could not comment further on the investigation.
VanOstrand said after the meeting that he felt the fight was resolved within seconds, and he hopes to move on from the incident.
"It's cut and dry," VanOstrand said. "I hope all is said and done about this."