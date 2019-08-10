The Dubuque City Council recently amended the city’s ordinance to increase from two to four the maximum number of parking permits residents in designated areas can have.
There are eight parking districts in Dubuque, nearly all of which are associated with a high school or a college. In those districts, on-street parking during specific periods on certain days is restricted to vehicles displaying permits.
Areas around Clarke University, the University of Dubuque and Loras College, as well as Senior and Hempstead high schools, have been designated as residential parking permit districts. Another exists near St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Until now, each residence within the districts could receive up to two permits that could be placed in vehicles. But to some residents, that created new problems.
For instance, a residence may be home to a family of two parents and multiple driving-age children, according to a memo from City Manager Mike Van Milligen. They might need more than two on-street parking spaces.
City Council Member Brett Shaw said he has received several complaints.
“Months ago, we began to be approached by various families within some of the districts who had recently moved into the districts and were in the situation being described here,” he said this week. “This isn’t just some willy-nilly, what-if situation. This is actually happening.”
Those eight districts currently cover on-street parking for 493 properties, according to Randy Gehl, the city’s public information officer.
District H — several blocks located east of Hempstead — covers the most, with 161 properties. The smallest is District A, which covers 15 properties along Grace Street near UD.
Now residents in those districts will be able to apply for up to four resident permits, plus two guest permits.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said he had very rarely heard of a complaint and doesn’t expect many people will need to take advantage of the new increase in possible permits.
A City of Dubuque study of five other cities, from Madison, Wis., to Grinnell, Iowa, found no other communities that restrict the number of permits in residential parking district.
Dubuque residents currently pay $12 annually for parking permits, which covers administration of the program. The cost of permits going forward wasn’t included in city documents, other than saying it will be set by the city manager and reviewed annually.
Renee Tyler, the city’s director of transportation services, said the situation will be monitored.
“We have to give the citizens the opportunity to marinate with this,” she said. “We have not done this in this way before. Then we can measure the success or decide that we have to revisit.”