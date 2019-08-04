Even though she’s used to her political inclinations impacting major life decisions, Josie Mitz’s latest leap came as something of a surprise.
All it took was a face-to-face encounter with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of several front-runners in the pitched battle to secure her party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.
“I took a day off work to go see Elizabeth Warren,” Mitz said. “I was planning on not committing. I walked out of that event totally committed to Elizabeth Warren.”
It was a strong enough impression that Mitz, a suburban Chicago native, opted to upend her life, taking a position as a field organizer in Warren’s Dubuque office.
“I did leave a very stable job, 9-to-5, weekends off ... to come do this job because I believe in Elizabeth Warren,” she said.
Mitz is far from alone. Eastern Iowa — and much of the rest of the state — has been occupied by legions of campaign workers, each hoping to drum up support for his or her candidate ahead of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus in February.
It’s a job with tough hours, a demanding proposition for workers whose livelihoods depend on the continued appeal of political figures among a fickle electorate. But the true believers wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Most of the campaign staff, whether it’s on our campaign or on others, do it because we really care about the issues that matter most for us,” said Gregory Christensen, outreach director for U.S. Rep. John Delaney’s Iowa campaign. “And it’s usually something we identify in the candidates that we work for.”
ANSWERING THE CALL
Dubuque-blue politics run in Tom Auge’s blood. He is a native who graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School and Loras College.
And he is a legacy member of Dubuque’s Democratic Party, the grandson of a former party chairman and the son of an active campaign volunteer. So his decision to immediately jump into the political fray upon graduating college wasn’t exactly a surprise, he said.
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of Texas, was the presidential candidate who earned Auge’s allegiance.
“I got the chance to see Beto shortly after he announced he was running for president in Mount Vernon,” said Auge, now a field organizer for O’Rourke based in Dubuque. “I remember seeing him there. It was a town hall. I remember being completely blown away by his enthusiasm and his energy and his ability to bring politics back to the people.”
Though Mitz doesn’t have familial ties in Iowa, she always was drawn to the neighboring state and the potential of its caucus. In fact, her school of choice — Coe College in Cedar Rapids — made the cut largely due to its Iowa zip code.
“(The caucus) was one of the things I really wanted to experience,” she said. “It sounded like fun. I didn’t know what a caucus was. I just knew Iowa helped pick the nominee.”
It is a uniquely Iowan experience, Auge said.
“It’s the political Super Bowl, the Iowa Caucus is,” he said. “Everyone needs to be kind of engaged in this process. With a lot of candidates coming into this area, it allows people to feel like they are part of the system.”
BOOTS ON THE GROUND
Christensen said Delaney’s campaign prides itself on having had a presence in many Iowa communities before most of the candidate’s 20-plus competitors. Based in Des Moines, Christensen helps workers across the state make vital connections.
“I think it’s important because politics is more than just making phone calls and knocking on doors,” he said. “It’s really understanding the stories of the people across the country.”
Auge spends his time at events, meetings and community gatherings, pitching O’Rourke to likely caucus-goers and voters.
“My days consist of trying to engage as many Dubuquers as I can,” Auge said. “Meeting with some local elected officials, meeting with local activists in the area. But also meeting with everyday Dubuquers who are interested in the caucuses.”
It is a never-ending job, according to Mitz.
“The hardest part of this job is there’s so much to talk about, but not enough time,” she said. “We want to talk to as many caucus-goers as possible, and there’s just not enough hours in the day.”
UNCERTAINTY
Campaign workers acknowledge that their jobs aren’t for everyone.
“I think it takes a certain kind of person,” said Mitz.
Campaigns often are born and die within a matter of months. And, barring a run as a third-party candidate, only one of the 20-plus Democratic challengers will earn a real shot at the White House.
Even then, precedent suggests incumbent presidents like Trump enjoy a huge electoral advantage.
Christensen, a native of California and Oregon who spent a stint in Minnesota before arriving in Iowa, described the job as “transient.” Employees log long hours and countless miles, all with the complex machinations of a national campaign looming over their heads.
But Christensen is happy to put in the work, saying it is a way he can “give back and make a difference right now” — not just for the campaign, but for the communities in which workers immerse themselves.
“One of the things that we’ve had the opportunity to do is really just share the stories of people,” Christensen said. “We’ve gotten to know them. They know us. They trust us. They realize that we’re part of their community.”