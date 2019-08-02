Taylor Cota was named the 2020 Dubuque County Fair queen during last week’s event.
The 17-year-old from Dubuque is the daughter of Tim and Lindsey Cota.
Samantha Clasen, 18, of New Vienna, Iowa, was named the 2020 fair princess. She is the daughter of Michael Clasen and Jill and Nick Specht.
The royalty from other local fairs that have been held so far include:
Clayton County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Chezney Priem, 17, of New Vienna, Iowa, and the daughter of Travis and Amy Priem.
The fair king is Hunter Thompson, 16, of Elkader, Iowa, and the son of Jeri Kay Schiffman and Jim Hoth.
Great Jones County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Lauren Ries, 19, of Monticello, Iowa. She is the daughter of Doug and Karla Ries.
Delaware County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Shelby March, 17, of Earlville, Iowa. She is the daughter of Earl and Tammy March. The fair king is Grant Schnieders, 18, of Delhi, Iowa, the son of Kevin and Tammy Schnieders.
Jackson County (Iowa) Fair: The fair queen is Marta Grant, 20, of Preston, Iowa. She is the daughter of Gene and ReNee Grant.
Lafayette County (Wis.) Fair: The 2019-20 fairest of the fair is Emma Buss, 19, of Belmont, Wis. She is the daughter of Brad and Roberta Buss, and the late Laurie Runde.