Although they had signed up weeks ago to participate in Dubuque’s observance of National Night Out on Tuesday, the presence of volunteers from a gun safety advocacy group was almost too well-timed.
“It seems like mass shootings and gun violence are a daily thing,” said Theresa Oliver, social medial director of Dubuque’s chapter of Moms Demand Action. “Unfortunately, any time we show up for something, it is going to be timely.”
The volunteers encouraged attendees to securely store their guns in their homes to prevent accidental injuries and deaths, but their presence also was an ominous reminder of the weekend’s two mass shootings that left at least 31 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Fostering neighborhood unity and strengthening community-police connections by organizing events like National Night Out is one strategy Dubuque authorities hope reduces the threats of crime and violence.
The event, which occurred Tuesday night in Comiskey Park, was the city’s 10th consecutive observance. Similar events are held in more than 16,000 communities across all 50 states.
National Night Out is influenced by a philosophy in law enforcement known as community-oriented policing, which promotes the use of partnerships and problem-solving to address the conditions that lead to public safety issues.
“People that live in a certain neighborhood, they don’t always get a chance to walk up and talk to their police officer,” said Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich. “This just gives them the chance to have a conversation in a positive setting.”
Strong relationships can improve the effectiveness of policing, he said.
“If the community doesn’t feel comfortable speaking with their police officers or approaching their police department, … we’re not going to get the calls on criminal activity that we need to do our jobs,” Messerich said. “We want to have a community that’s invested in us.”
The Dubuque Police Department organized National Night Out in partnership with several entities including Crime Stoppers, the Dubuque Chapter of the NAACP and the Visiting Nurse Association.
In addition to highlighting community resources, the event also featured games, food and tours of emergency vehicles. Uniformed law enforcement officers and fire and EMS workers chatted with parents, supervised a firefighter hose relay race and loaded smiling children into the back of an ambulance using a power gurney.
“This is kind of the sense of community that they need to have, so the police officers and the city workers don’t just see the people in the community as just people, they see them for who they are,” said Will McClellan, who attended the event with his son.
Having strong relationships with law enforcement also eases tension, said Angelique Brown, 16.
“A lot of kids get this stigma in their heads that they have to hate the police. That the police don’t help us, especially kids of color,” she said. “So, I think this is a really nice opportunity … to grow up knowing that they are able to go to police, that there are good police men and women out there who are trying to make the world a better place.”
Messerich said engaging with law enforcement can help promote public safety.
“Pick up the phone, report that suspicious thing you are seeing, or at a special event if something doesn’t look right,” he said. “You already know Dubuque PD, you’ve hung out with us at events like this.”