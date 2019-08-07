MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Two people were injured Monday when they were thrown from a motorcycle in Grant County.
Leo Casper, 75, and his passenger, Marlene Casper, 69, both of rural Lancaster, were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Medical Center in Lancaster with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Monday on U.S. 18 near Kies Lane west of Mount Hope. A press release states that Leo Casper was driving west on the highway at the time of the wreck.
“Leo stated traffic was slowing in front of him when Marlene yelled, ‘Car!’” the release states.
Leo Casper slammed on the brakes, and both Caspers were thrown from bike as it went down on its side, according to the release. The bike slid for about 150 feet and came to rest in the westbound lane.