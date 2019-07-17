GALENA, Ill. — A man recently was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13 that he knew in Jo Daviess County.
Alexander D. Dicicco, 25, of Savanna, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault while a count of predatory criminal sexual assault was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence, which equates to about three years, five months. He faced up to 15 years after being convicted on the charge.
His Jo Daviess County sentence will start after he completes a six-year sentence in Carroll County “for a similar charge,” according to the Jo Daviess County State Attorney’s Office.
After he completes his Jo Daviess County prison sentence, he will be on mandatory supervised release for at least three years and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.