Dubuque’s Crescent Community Health Center celebrated its patients on Wednesday with a variety of activities — including a visit from the tooth fairy — while the facility’s new CEO set his sights on delivering a bigger gift this fall.
The center in October will move from its current location at 1789 Elm St. to a larger facility across the street at 1690 Elm St.
“It’s exciting,” CEO Gary Collins said of the planned move to a larger building. “The whole idea is to make it easier for our patients to access all of our services by being in one location.”
The facility marked National Health Center Week this week with a series of events that included Wednesday’s patient appreciation day.
One of those patients, Tracy Fullmer, 59, of Dubuque, said the appreciation is mutual.
“When I lost my private insurance, I needed to still have a doctor,” Fullmer said. “I was having problems with my hip.”
Fullmer eventually had a hip replaced. She said the health center staff helped her prepare for the procedure.
“They’re so thorough here,” she said. “They’re a life-saver.”
Crescent serves about 6,400 patients per year. It is a federally qualified health center providing medical and dental care to uninsured and under-insured residents.
Patients pay for services on a sliding-fee scale based upon their ability to pay.
Collins was named CEO in June. Former CEO Julie Woodyard retired in October 2018 after 10 years at the helm.
“The theme of (National Health Center Week) is ‘Rooted in Community,’ and there’s no better theme for us in this transitional year,” Collins said. “I want to honor those roots — honor that legacy — and grow from that.”
Collins said the facility likely will leave its current home Oct. 9 or 10 and be operational at the new location within a few days.
“We’re trying to minimize the down time,” he said.
The center will occupy the top two floors of its new home.
“We’ll have medical and dental, and we’ll also be integrating behavioral health and the wellness center in one location,” Collins said.
Crescent’s current wellness center is located at 1805 Central Ave.
“Health care is a right, and we need to honor that. Any way we can knock down those barriers to care for our patients is what we’re all about,” Collins said. “And that’s what this new building will do. It will knock down those barriers.”