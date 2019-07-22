A country star who has been well-known since she started making hits with her mother 35 years ago will perform in Dubuque.
Wynonna Judd and her band, The Big Noise, will take the stage of Five Flags Theater on Friday, Sept. 6, facility officials confirmed to the Telegraph Herald ahead of a public announcement planned for today. It will mark her first-ever solo appearance in the city.
Wynonna first rose to prominence in the mid-1980s when she and her mother, Naomi, performed as The Judds. The duo released six albums — five of which sold more than 1 million copies. Fourteen of the group’s hits reached No. 1 on Billboard charts, and “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” were among the songs that garnered the pair five Grammy Awards.
It was during this time frame that the Judds came to Dubuque to serve as a headliner at the 1987 Dubuque County Fair. When health issues prompted her mother to stop performing, Wynonna found success as a solo artist.
Over more than three decades total in music, she has tallied more than 30 million album sales, according to a press release.
It states that her latest album, “Wynonna & the Big Noise,” is her first studio release in nearly a decade. It features collaborations with stars such as Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Timothy B. Schmit, of the Eagles.
Tickets for her Dubuque concert start at $34, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Five Flags box office or FiveFlagsCenter.com.