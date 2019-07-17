EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s mayor this week acknowledged his role in a recent fight on one of the city’s main streets, though the other party in the skirmish absolved him of any fault.
During this week’s City Council meeting, Kirk VanOstrand announced that he was in a physical altercation Thursday outside a Sinsinawa Avenue bar with a man identified as Scott Montgomery, of East Dubuque.
Prior to VanOstrand’s announcement, Montgomery spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to apologize for starting the fight with VanOstrand. Montgomery said he inappropriately “grabbed” the mayor inside the bar, and then VanOstrand followed him outside, threw him to the ground and shouted at him.
“Kirk had thrown me on the ground and just commenced to yell at me for what I had done at the bar, and that was it,” Montgomery said. “The next day, we called. We talked to each other.”
Montgomery took responsibility for the altercation, saying that it was “mostly” his fault. He added that the two met to apologize the next day.
“This is no reflection on Kirk or his leadership or any of that,” Montgomery said. “If there’s any blame to be put on this, it would be me.”
VanOstrand also apologized, adding that the incident should not have escalated.
“I apologize for any embarrassment this may have caused to Scott and his family, my family and to the citizens of East Dubuque,” the mayor said. “This is not reflective of my true personality, and I will use this incident as a learning experience for my future behavior.”
VanOstrand said after the meeting that he felt the fight was resolved within seconds, and he hopes to move on from the incident.
“It’s cut and dry,” VanOstrand said. “I hope all is said and done about this.”
The Telegraph Herald got a tip about the fight prior to this week’s council meeting, but when reached, City Manager Loras Herrig declined to comment or provide any documentation regarding the incident, citing an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.
Reached Tuesday by the TH, Herrig said an investigation into the fight was being handled by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. He declined to comment further.
But when asked by the TH to confirm that investigation, Sheriff Kevin Turner wrote in an email that “we are not handling anything like that.”
Upon being contacted by the TH again after Turner’s response, Herrig said he misspoke initially and that East Dubuque police handled the initial investigation. He said any further investigation into the incident would be handled by the sheriff’s department to avoid the “appearance of a conflict of interest.”