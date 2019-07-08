CUBA CITY, Wis. — Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services will enter its second century in style.
Owners of the 100-year-old business are preparing to move into a brand-new Cuba City facility. The business will relocate to the new structure on the south end of South Main Street within the next few weeks.
“We’re just waiting for the weather to cut us a break to lay the blacktop,” said Richard Krueger, a funeral director and grandson of the business’ founder.
Work started on the new building last August. It will provide additional space and services for funerals, and could serve as a community gathering space.
“We’re offering a much larger chapel,” said Krueger. “But we’re also offering a community room to serve for possible funeral luncheons, or maybe just local civic groups or things of that nature.”
The funeral home started in 1919 on Central Avenue and Main Street in Dubuque. But since the 1920s, the business has been headquartered in Cuba City.
The business has been and will continue to be a service for the entire tri-state area, Krueger said.
“We carry licenses in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin,” he said. “We’ll continue to serve the tri-state area in this location.”
Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services can be reached at 608-744-2400.
RECORD-SETTING BEER DISPLAY IN Prairie Du Chien
A Prairie du Chien, Wis., sport shop is celebrating its 75th birthday with a few beers.
Well, more than a few. One-thousand twenty-nine cases of beer, to be exact.
Ron Stark, a member of the family that owns Stark’s Sport Shop, 119 W. Blackhawk Ave., said he wanted to do “something creative and fun” to mark the milestone anniversary. What better way to do that than with a massive display of Spotted Cow, a popular beer from New Glarus Brewing Co.
“Spotted Cow is a big seller for us,” he said. “(It’s) Wisconsin only. You can only get it in Wisconsin.”
Stark’s Sport Shop first entered the realm of competitive booze displays in the 1980s, when it presented the world’s largest display of Black Velvet whiskey. The achievement was recognized by the manufacturer of the popular Canadian liquor.
This time, Stark and company want to be recognized and appreciated by a wider audience. They have submitted all the paperwork necessary for consideration in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Not that there’s any doubt that this particular display will take the crown.
“We’re sure it is the largest,” Stark said. “We’ve checked with the brewery and all the New Glarus distributors. That’s where we came up with the number.”
It’s tough to say whether Spotted Cow sales have climbed since the display was launched last month, Stark said. The cream ale is “always a good seller,” he noted.
However, the display has, without question, made its mark.
“It takes up a fair amount of room,” Stark said. “It’s a focal point.”
Stark’s Sport Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The business can be reached at 608-326-2478.
BARGE COMPANY REBRANDS
Back when coal barges cluttered the Mississippi River, the name IEI Barge Services meant something.
The materials handling company, owned by Alliant Energy Transportation, had made its name in the industry, according to Jeff Woods, director of business energy and marketing for Alliant Energy Transportation.
“In the days of coal, IEI Barge Services had great recognition among the utilities (and) railroads that really were the lifeblood of our business,” he said.
But that industry has changed dramatically, with coal transport all but dried up as energy companies have moved away from coal. And the old name isn’t an accurate reflection of the services the company provides.
Logistics Park Dubuque, however, is an apt descriptor, Woods said.
“We need something which better identifies us for the new shipping community,” he said.
The business provides customized supply-chain solutions. River freight is a part of the process, but the company also works with rail and over-the-road transportation providers.
“(Customers) get all the benefits of rail over the long haul and the convenience of the last-mile truck delivery,” Woods said.
The Logistics Park moniker is something of an industry standard, according to Woods. The company also is developing Logistics Park Cedar Rapids.
“We have plans to expand up into Wisconsin,” he said. “We just thought the Logistic Park Dubuque (name) kept a nice theme. It had some preconceived connotations in the industry.”